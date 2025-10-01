The Cowboy Ballad Revival: Modern Artists Bringing Back Western Swing

The cowboy ballad revival is saddling up, and it’s not just good news for your grandfather because a new wave of artists is proving that fiddles and steel guitars still pack a punch in 2025. Call it retro or throwback, but one thing’s for sure: cowboy ballads are having a modern-day boot-stomping moment.

In this article, we’ll spotlight the modern artists leading the revival. We’ll also look at how the genre evolved to be enjoyed by today’s audiences.

Leading Artists in The Cowboy Ballad Revival

Leading the charge in the revival is none other than Asleep at the Wheel. The Western swing music group, which released its 32nd studio album, Riding High in Texas, last year, celebrated its 50 years in the Lone Star State but also reaffirmed its status. With 9 GRAMMY Awards out of 27 nominations, 12 CMA nods, and a 2023 induction into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, they’re far more than credible to lead the renaissance. Never ones to stop innovating, the group kept things fresh with high-profile collaborations, including with Lyle Lovett on “Long Tall Texan” and Brennen Leigh on “Lonesome Pine Special.”

Alongside them, Hot Club of Cowtown, Western Swing Authority, Carolyn Sills Combo, and Big Sandy and his Fly-Rite Boys also helped keep the genre’s roots alive. But the revival isn’t just led by seasoned artists; new voices are bursting onto the scene with fresh energy.

Logan Crosby of Milledgeville, Georgia, channels John Prine and Tom T. Hall’s brilliance. Braxton Keith taps into Randy Travis, Merle Haggard, and George Strait’s timeless sound. While Zach Top charms audiences with his traditional country sound spun from bluegrass, that sounds both classic and new.

Together, these artists, new and seasoned, are proving that western swing isn’t just back, it’s swinging higher than ever.

Breakthrough Moments and Media Exposure

Modern media plays a huge role in fueling the western swing and cowboy ballad revival, thanks to breakthrough TV moments like 16-year-old Ruby Leigh’s jaw-dropping audition on The Voice, where she delivered a throwback yodel that impressed the judges. Phoebe White’s impressive runs in competitions help to introduce swing’s infectious rhythms to an entirely new audience. Last year, 2024, was also a banner year for country music evolution overall, with the revival of ‘90s country sounds and mainstream media embracing traditional country music again.

Zach Top, who got his breakthrough with the release of his debut album Cold Beer & Country Music and a nomination for CMA New Artist of the Year, has been at the forefront of this revival.

Meanwhile, Post Malone’s country crossover record F-1 Trillion, released Aug. 16, 2024 and featuring collaborations with Morgan Wallen, Tim McGraw, and Luke Combs, underscored how even pop-rap superstars are tipping their cowboy hats to the traditions of country and western.

The Future of Western Swing and Cowboy Ballads