Luke Combs to Drop Three-Song EP ‘The Prequel’ This Friday

Luke Combs has announced the release of his new three-song EP, The Prequel, arriving tomorrow. The project offers fans an early glimpse into his forthcoming studio album, which is expected to be released early next year. Combs has expressed strong confidence in the full-length record, suggesting it could be his best yet.

Back in March, he shared on Twitter, “I've been spending the last couple of weeks working on what my next record looks like, and as it begins to take shape, I can honestly say I've never felt better about one at this stage. It's early on, but I really do think it could wind up being the best record I've ever made.”

He captioned the post, writing, “Still working on my new album that'll be out early next year, but 3 songs from it are ready now and I couldn't wait to get y'all some new music, so I'm releasing them this Friday, October 3, as The Prequel.”

The EP features “Days Like These,” “15 Minutes,” and “My Kinda Saturday Night.” The latter, inspired by his upcoming tour, has already been previewed to fans through a shared snippet. While “My Kinda Saturday Night” is shaping up to be a high-energy crowd favorite, teasers for “15 Minutes” have yet to be released.

Combs co-wrote all three tracks with collaborators including Randy Montana, Jonathan Singleton, Trey Pendley, Rob Pennington, Grant Vogel, Brent Cobb, and Aaron Raitiere.

The new release follows a landmark year for Combs. He performed a powerful duet of “Fast Car” with Tracy Chapman at the Grammys and took part in the Concert for Carolina, which raised more than $24.5 million for Hurricane Helene relief. In July, he dropped “Back in the Saddle,” accompanied by a music video featuring NASCAR greats Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Richard Petty.

Beyond his solo work, Combs has recently collaborated with Post Malone, Bailey Zimmerman, Jon Bellion, and Alex Warren, and partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to open Category 10, a new Nashville entertainment complex.