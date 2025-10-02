Zac Brown Band’s Lead Singer Gushes About Dolly Parton’s Impact Before New Song Release

On a recent podcast, Zac Brown shared his admiration for Dolly Parton, saying he thinks of her as an incredible, legacy and risk-taking person. He believes she is an amazing songwriter, and she continues to affect people of all ages as a cultural icon. Brown also emphasized her generosity, pointing to her lifelong commitment to philanthropy.

“We released the song with Dolly Parton. It just came out a couple of weeks ago. It's called ‘Butterfly.' She is such an incredible (person). There will never be another Dolly. The most published, most brilliant female writer ever. That was a dream,” shared Brown.

“When you listen to what she sang on that, and how she sang it, you wouldn't know if she was 25 or 80. It's unbelievable. I just love her and everything she stands for. She's done so much philanthropy throughout her career. Just can incredible woman… and she's hot. She's about to be 80 years old, and she's hot.”

Parton recently drew headlines for her 2023 Thanksgiving Halftime Show performance at AT&T Stadium, where she stunned audiences by appearing in a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform. Her manager revealed that the outfit choice was entirely her idea, and she waited until just before stepping on stage to reveal it.

“Dolly didn't tell or show anyone that she was going to dress as a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader until it was time to go to the stage. It was completely her idea. She waited until right before she went to stage and came out of the dressing room to show us all. When she came out, myself, the security and my staff fainted. I couldn't tell the difference between Dolly and the cheerleaders. That is the genius of Dolly, and people are still talking about it.”