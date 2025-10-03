Country Singers with Businesses: Million-Dollar Business Empires Beyond the Stage

Some country stars know that fame can be fleeting; that’s why they not only spend their time strumming guitars and writing the next country hit, but they’re also building million-dollar empires. From launching whiskey brands to opening restaurants that double as honky-tonk hot spots, these artists are proving they have business acumen, not just knowing what the next hit to pick as their album’s lead single.

Country singers with businesses aren’t just cashing in on their fame; they’re leveraging their passions, personalities, and fan loyalty to create business ventures.

Country Singers with Businesses: Spirits and Beverages

Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, and John Rich are leading the charge of country stars turning their love of good drinks into booming business ventures. Shelton launched vodka brand, Smithworks Vodka, in 2016. The brand quickly found a fanbase, adding to Shelton’s estimated $130 million net worth as of 2024.

Chesney, on the other hand, chose a more laid-back drink, Blue Chair Bay Rum, which is known for its tropical flavors like coconut, banana, and vanilla. Then there’s Rich, who expanded his Redneck Riviera brand. From an apparel line in 2014, he grew his empire to include Redneck Riviera Whiskey, barbecue sauce, and a boot line.

Fashion and Lifestyle Brands

Country stars who know how to make serious style statements have also given their fans the chance to benefit from their fashion sense. Miranda Lambert turned her flair for fringe into Idyllwind. Available exclusively at Boot Barn, the brand serves up everything from cowboy boots and denim to jewelry and handbags.

It’s no surprise that Carrie Underwood also ventured into her own fashion brand. CALIA by Carrie Underwood is a fitness-focused clothing line that blends functionality with fashion. Underwood knew that getting fit was important, but looking good while doing it is just as important. CALIA is designed for women who want to crush a workout and still look like they belong in a magazine spread. Underwood eventually stepped away from the line and the brand continued under Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Restaurants and Hospitality Ventures

Aside from beverages and fashion wear, country stars also invest their hard-earned money in restaurants and other hospitality ventures. Luke Bryan opened Luke’s 32 Bridge Food + Drink, which quickly became one of Nashville’s hotspots. It became the go-to place not just for fans wanting to get a quick glimpse of Bryan, but also for its Southern-inspired dishes and rooftop patios.

John Rich not only has his own whiskey, apparel, barbecue sauce, and boot line, but he also owns Redneck Riviera Bar. Spread across three floors with two main stages, the bar proudly supports veterans with its dedicated “Heroes Bar,” offering military members and veterans 2-for-1 beers.

Entertainment and Media Empires

Dolly Parton’s Dollywood Company is perhaps the most iconic example of a country music legend who ventures into the entertainment and amusement sector. Her Dollywood theme park, which Tripadvisor named the No. 1 theme park in the U.S. in 2024 and won Best Park in the World at the 2023 Golden Ticket Awards, is valued at an estimated $165 million, according to Fox Business. Aside from the theme park, she’s also explored literature and even launched a pet care brand, Doggy Parton.

Jimmy Buffett’s business acumen also helped him build his lifestyle empire. He pursued hotels, liquor, retirement villages, and casinos, but his most profitable ventures were Margaritaville Enterprises and the Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurant chain.

From Music Charts to Business Success: The Country Artist Advantage