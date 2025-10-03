Morgan Wallen Drops Car Crash-Themed Video for Latest Hit ‘I Got Better’

Morgan Wallen has released the music video for his new single “I Got Better,” which debuted Oct. 1. The track, co-written with HARDY, Chase McGill, Blake Pendergrass, Ernest Keith Smith, and Ryan Vojtesak, is already being hailed as one of Wallen's most personal songs to date. Directed by Justin Clough, the video uses a fiery car crash as a metaphor for relationship wreckage and healing, showing Wallen in bloodied attire as he walks away and gradually recovers from his injuries.

“ERNEST was going off of that conversation,” Pendergrass told Country Now. “He just sang that melody, like, ‘The world got bigger since the Bible got wrote.'” Those words were quickly transformed into the line “I got better since you got gone,” thus creating the perfect hook to build the remainder of the song off of. Wallen explained that the songwriters discussed several different ways to take the narrative, but he had a clear vision for how it should go.

He said, “I was adamant that I wanted it to be where the guy literally didn't change anything in his life other than the girl was gone.”

“There is something beautiful about music in that you don't always have to go to exact feelings or scenarios,” he continued. “A good song has a way of bringing out those feelings in you that may not be at the forefront. There is anger, there is sadness, there is disdain, there's a lot of things in that song that make you just feel.”

“I Got Better” is the second track on Wallen's latest album, I'm The Problem, which debuted at number one in seven countries and spent 12 non-consecutive weeks atop the Billboard 200. The 37-track release features collaborations with Tate McRae, Eric Church, Post Malone, and more. It has already produced four number-one singles on country radio, including the title track, which held the top spot for eight weeks.