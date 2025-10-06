Dan + Shay Come Back After Social Media Break, Shoot Down Breakup Talk While Teasing New Music

Backstage Country
Jennifer Eggleston
(L-R) Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney perform onstage during the 2025 Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Marriott Marquis Times Square on June 12, 2025 in New York City.
Theo Wargo via Getty Images

Dan + Shay have broken their nearly year-long social media silence with a candid Instagram video that addressed swirling breakup rumors, flagged a major rebound, and teased new projects through 2025 and beyond.

In the video, Dan Smyers acknowledged their long absence: “We did not plan to take a social media hiatus for almost a whole year, but last year was crazy,” Dan Smyers said in an Instagram video posted Wednesday. “We did The Voice, we did two tours. We did two Christmas albums, and then we went wild on social media for the Christmas blitz.” He confronted speculation head-on: “People are asking did Dan and Shay break up?” he said. “Literally, we could not be farther from breaking up. We are closer than we have ever been.”

Smyers also offered a bold preview: “Next year is gonna be crazy,” Smyers promised. “More music than ever. More shows than ever. We're fired up.” Mooney followed with his own affirmation: “We love you. We'll see you soon. We are back, baby!”

Across their remarks, Dan and Shay emphasized their renewed focus on writing, recording, and performing together. They said their time apart online was not intentional but owed to one of their busiest seasons yet: coaching roles on The Voice, two headlining tours, dual Christmas albums, and Shay Mooney's expanding family — Mooney and his wife welcomed a child earlier this year.

The duo also confirmed that they are releasing a new Christmas song and suggested additional surprises before the end of the year. They revealed they've spent the past months deep in the studio, crafting what they believe may be some of the strongest material of their career. As for the future, they have forecasted that there will be even more music, tours, and live shows in 2026.

Continuing with that momentum, Dan + Shay has a nomination for Vocal Duo of the Year for the 2025 CMA awards, alongside other popular acts in the country scene. Fans certainly hope this comeback can be interpreted as a sign that Dan + Shay is re-engaging, recharged, ready, and hip for a new chapter.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
