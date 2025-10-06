Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Garth Brooks, Tim and Faith, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Garth Brooks wearing a black cowboy hat during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Award Tribute Concert
Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Faith HillGarth BrooksTim McGraw
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
CSRA's Most Haunted House
Local NewsThe CSRA’s Most Haunted House SearchCody
Gold Medalist Simone Biles of USA poses for photographs on the podium for the Women's Floor Final during Day Nine of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 6Michael Garaventa
Head coach Wayne Gretzky of the Phoenix Coyotes looks on from the bench during the second period of their NHL game against the Anaheim Mighty Ducks
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 5Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect