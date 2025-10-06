Get The Guitar Pull Look with Uptown Cheapskate

Backstage Country
Material Terms:

  • How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form.
  • Dates Of Contest: October 6, 2025 - October 31, 2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly from all entries
  • When The Winners Are Being Selected: November 3, 2025
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: Once per day
  • Age Of Entrants: 16+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to one night of Kicks 99's Guitar Pull 2025, an Uptown Cheapskate Gift Care, and a Frog Hollow Gift Card
  • Prize Value: $300
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Kicks 99, Uptown Cheapskate, & Frog Hollow
FashionKicks 99 Guitar Pull
Beasley Media Group EditoralEditor
