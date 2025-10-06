Win Lifetime KICKS 99 Guitar Pull Tickets With MedNow

Backstage Country
KICKS 99 and MedNow Urgent Care + Walk-In Center are giving you a chance to win a pair of KICKS 99 Guitar Pull tickets for LIFE! Enter your email address to get started!

Material Terms:

  • How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form.
  • Dates Of Contest: Monday, October 6 - Friday, October 24, 2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly from online entries
  • When The Winners Are Being Selected: October 24, 2025, after 1 pm
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: Once per day at MedNow locations
  • Age Of Entrants: 16+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 1
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to KICKS 99 Guitar Pull every year for life.
  • Prize Value: $100 per year
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Kicks 99
