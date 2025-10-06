The CSRA's Most Haunted House Search! Is your house haunted? Submit your story below! If selected, the Kicks Wake Up Krew will come do a paranormal investigation!

Are strange, unexplainable things happening in your home? Things disappearing, only to be found elsewhere? Are radios or televisions turning on or off randomly? Hearing strange noises or things going bump in the night? Have you seen something?

We want to know. Tell us why you think your housecis haunted. We'll be reading these stories and selecting the spookiest one to do a paranormal investigation. Enter your information below and give us the details!

The CSRA's Most Haunted House? Let Us Know!