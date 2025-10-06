Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

The CSRA’s Most Haunted House Search

The CSRA’s Most Haunted House Search! Is your house haunted? Submit your story below! If selected, the Kicks Wake Up Krew will come do a paranormal investigation! Are strange, unexplainable…

Cody

The CSRA's Most Haunted House Search! Is your house haunted? Submit your story below! If selected, the Kicks Wake Up Krew will come do a paranormal investigation!

Are strange, unexplainable things happening in your home? Things disappearing, only to be found elsewhere? Are radios or televisions turning on or off randomly? Hearing strange noises or things going bump in the night? Have you seen something?

We want to know. Tell us why you think your housecis haunted. We'll be reading these stories and selecting the spookiest one to do a paranormal investigation. Enter your information below and give us the details!

The CSRA's Most Haunted House? Let Us Know!

Haunted House
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Garth Brooks wearing a black cowboy hat during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Award Tribute Concert
Human InterestGarth Brooks, Tim and Faith, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
Gold Medalist Simone Biles of USA poses for photographs on the podium for the Women's Floor Final during Day Nine of the 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 6Michael Garaventa
Head coach Wayne Gretzky of the Phoenix Coyotes looks on from the bench during the second period of their NHL game against the Anaheim Mighty Ducks
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 5Michael Garaventa
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect