Carter Faith Unveils Cinematic Debut Album Cherry Valley, Expands into Acting with Netflix’s Heartland

Carter Faith has dropped her highly anticipated debut album, Cherry Valley, which is a cinematic country record inspired by Hollywood imagery and modern sound, creating a colorful, theatrical musical landscape. Using elements of an alternative mid-century look, this album also reflects Faith's love of visual storytelling while showcasing how film and fashion can influence emotional connection through music.

Every single one of the 15 tracks on Cherry Valley acts as a scene of a larger story, reinforcing Faith's cohesive artistic vision. The project was produced over two years with Tofer Brown, capturing her evolution from rising Nashville songwriter to dynamic performer.

Her current single, “Bar Star,” continues to climb the Countrytown Hot 50 Chart. The accompanying music video features Billy Bob Thornton, who asked to participate after meeting Faith in Texas. She also penned the song “Billy Bob Thornton,” inspired by their friendship and his support of her work.

The album highlights Faith's versatility, from the honky-tonk mischief of “Bar Star” and the biting humor of “Grudge” to the emotional tension of “Six String,” the raw intensity of “Misery Loves Company,” and the storytelling charm of “Betty,” inspired by an encounter with a chihuahua at a truck stop. Singles such as “Sex, Drugs and Country Music” and “If I Had Never Lost My Mind” continue to define her as one of country music's most promising new voices.

Though Faith notes that she typically feels nervous before her shows, and sometimes soothes herself with a glass of wine or a shot, her live performances are energetic and emotionally-charged. Alongside her musical achievements, she is expanding into acting with her upcoming Netflix debut in Heartland, where she stars with Jessica Chastain.

“This is very new to me,” she admits with a laugh. “I've never acted before, but I love musical theatre, and this just kind of fell into my lap.”

Reflecting on the debut project, Carter shares, “It feels surreal to say that Cherry Valley is finally out into the world. Me and everyone who have worked on this record have truly put our entire hearts into this music and creative. I feel like Cherry Valley has brought magic into my life. I love this album and am proud that it is my debut record.”