The Unexpected Success of ‘Buy Dirt’: How Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan Created a Phenomenon

The success of “Buy Dirt” started with a mission: to write a song that celebrated simple living, family roots, and the kind of values country fans everywhere can relate to. Jordan Davis penned the track, and with the addition of Luke Bryan’s vocals, what started as a simple song became a career-defining hit. It climbed to No. 1 and took home awards and recognition, including CMA Song of the Year.

Jordan Davis - Buy Dirt ft. Luke Bryan (Official Music Video)

The Writing Retreat That Changed Everything

Brothers Jordan and Jacob Davis and Josh and Matt Jenkins didn’t know that a five-day writing retreat in a small cabin in Tennessee would result in a life-changing track. What started as an honest conversation about faith, family, and what truly matters in life resulted in a song that we should all follow like a manual.

The group was reading Bible verses together when they came across one verse on how to “plant your roots deep so the storms can’t move you,” which became the song’s central theme. “Buy Dirt” became the EP’s title as well, even before all songs were completed, because Jordan was committed to the concept. Aside from this CMA- and ACM-winning track, “Need to Not” and “Lose You” were also written on the same retreat.

Luke Bryan’s Connection to “Buy Dirt”

Davis and Bryan first met at an awards show, which led to a friendship. It also didn’t hurt that they’re labelmates under MCA Nashville. Davis thought of Bryan and knew that the track would resonate with him because of their similar values regarding faith, family, and land ownership. Davis sent Bryan the song via text message, who texted back immediately saying that he loved the song and wanted to be part of it.

The “No Time Soon” singer shared that despite Bryan’s busy schedule, they managed to find a common date and time for both of them to record the song. He said, “We were actually able to get together, and I was there when he put his vocal in on it, and it was pretty wild. Just sitting there and hearing Luke Bryan sing some of my favorite lyrics I’ve ever put on paper, it was a cool day, and I’m very grateful to him for being a part of this.”

Chart Performance and Industry Recognition

“Buy Dirt” was commercially and critically successful. In January 2022, it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart for two weeks. In February 2022, it topped both Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts, and ranked as No. 3 on the Top 40 Country Songs.

In addition to its chart performance, the song received major award recognition. Aside from winning Song of the Year at the 2022 CMA Awards, it was also nominated for three ACM Awards, including Single of the Year, Song of the Year, and Music Event of the Year. It achieved 5x Platinum certification in the US, 8x Platinum in Canada, 4x Platinum in Australia, and Silver in the United Kingdom.

The Song's Cultural Impact and Message

The song resonated particularly well with listeners during the pandemic. Faced with a lot of uncertainties and worries, people started reevaluating what truly matters in life. The lyrics express important reminders on how to live life, from the first verse to the chorus, “And in between sips of coffee / He poured this wisdom out / Said "If you want my two cents on making a dollar count / Buy dirt / Find the one you can't live without / Get a ring, let your knee hit the ground / Do what you love but call it work / And throw a little money in the plate at church / Send your prayers up and your roots down deep / Add a few limbs to your family tree.”

“Buy Dirt” was a wakeup call for how we sometimes overlook things that truly last like family, faith, and friends. Its core message that happiness cannot be bought but can be found in meaningful experiences resonated with listeners across all demographics.

Jordan Davis and Luke Bryan's Unexpected Hit to Country Music Legacy