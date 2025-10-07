Backstage Country
Win Lifetime Tickets To Kicks 99 Guitar Pull With MedNow!

We’ve partnered with our friends at MedNow Urgent Care + Walk-In Center to give you a shot at lifetime tickets to Kicks 99 Guitar Pull! Visiting these participating locations to…

Cody
Guitar Pull Lifetime tickets
MedNow Urgent Care + Walk-In Center
We've partnered with our friends at MedNow Urgent Care + Walk-In Center to give you a shot at lifetime tickets to Kicks 99 Guitar Pull!

Visiting these participating locations to register from now until Friday, October 24th:

  • 2851 Washington Road, Augusta, GA
  • 104 North Belair Road, Evans, GA
  • 469 Lewiston Road, Grovetown, GA
  • 3686 Wheeler Road, Augusta, GA
  • 2030 Walton Way, Augusta, GA
  • 3044 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta, GA

You can enter ONCE per day, at any ONE location.

LAST CHANCE TO WIN LIFETIME TICKETS

MedNow Urgent Care + Walk-In Center will also be hosting a Last Chance Ticket Stop on Friday, October 24th, from 11 am to 1 pm at their location at 2851 Washington Road in Augusta. The winner will be announced at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 24th! Click HERE to learn more about MedNow Urgent Care + Primary Care.

Kicks 99 Guitar Pull Ticket Stop Rules

Click HERE for all Ticket Stops, then check back HERE, where we post the winners from each ticket stop.

Kicks 99 Guitar Pull
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
