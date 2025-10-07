Visit Uptown Cheapskate To Get Your Guitar Pull Look And Win!
Sponsored By
Uptown Cheapskate
Kicks 99 and Uptown Cheapskate are giving you a chance to win a night of fun for this year's Guitar Pull! Stop by either Uptown Cheapskate location and scan the QR code to enter the contest. You can enter once daily at either location (you don't need to visit both locations). Enter from now until October 31st.
One winner will be randomly selected from all entries to win:
- A pair of tickets to one night of Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025.
- A gift card to Frog Hollow for dinner before the show.
- An Uptown Cheapskate gift card to get your Guitar Pull look!
Locations of Uptown Cheapskate:
- 2701 Washington Road, Suite 3, Augusta, GA
- 4216 Washington Road, Unit #10, Evans, GA 30809
