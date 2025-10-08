Backstage Country
Bruno Mars, Chevy Chase, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Cody
Bruno Mars smiles at the 2022 BET Awards wearing a white and brown fedora, open white button down shirt underneath a blue jacket and checkered orange, white and blue pants.

The “Locked Out Of Heaven” singer was born Peter Gene Hernandez. He adopted his stage name from the childhood nickname his father gave him, adding “Mars” at the end because: “I felt like I didn’t have no pizzazz, and a lot of girls say I’m out of this world, so I was like I guess I’m from Mars.”

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
Bruno Mars
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
