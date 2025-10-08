Nashville’s Big Bash 2025: Star-Studded New Year’s Eve Celebration to Light Up Music City

Backstage Country
Jennifer Eggleston
Nashville will once again ring in the new year with a massive celebration as Nashville's Big Bash returns to Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park on Dec. 31. The city's signature event will feature a star-studded lineup headlined by Jason Aldean, Lainey Wilson, and Bailey Zimmerman.

The festivities begin at 5:30 p.m. and will run for five hours, with gospel singer CeCe Winans and the legendary Fisk Jubilee Singers, the first African-American professional singing group, taking the stage. The event concludes shortly after midnight with the Music Note drop to ring in the new year.

Attendance is free, and organizers anticipate another large turnout following last year's record crowd of 220,000. Produced by Robert Deaton and Mary Hilliard Harrington and directed by Sandra Restrepo, the event continues to serve as Nashville's homegrown alternative to other national New Year's Eve broadcasts, emphasizing the city's dynamic and diverse music scene.

This year's event presents an opportunity to highlight Nashville's sense of community, as it partners with organizations such as Ronald McDonald House Charities to advance support for families with a seriously ill child. Additionally, the event features initiatives focused on safety, accessibility, and sustainability while curating a quality event experience for all.

“New Year's Eve in Music City is always something special, and this year will be no exception,” said Deana Ivey, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. “With some of the biggest names in Nashville's diverse music scene, incredible partnerships with local nonprofits, and the energy of thousands of visitors and locals attending together, we're proud to showcase Music City at its very best. Not only is it a night of unforgettable entertainment, but it also delivers a major boost to our local businesses and hospitality industry.”

Lainey Wilson's appearance follows a standout year as she prepares to host the CMA Awards, tying for the most nominations this season. The broadcast will begin at 7 p.m., with nationwide coverage across CBS and Paramount+, ensuring fans everywhere can join the celebration. With its combination of world-class music, civic pride, and charitable partnerships, Nashville's Big Bash remains one of the country's premier holiday events.

