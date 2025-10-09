Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Scotty McCreery, Megan Moroney, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Scotty McCreery
Sanjeevv Singhal for BMG Augusta
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Megan MoroneyScotty McCreery
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers throws a pass against the Washington Commanders during the first half of the game at Levi's Stadium
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 9Michael Garaventa
ATHENS, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 4: Gunner Stockton #14 of the Georgia Bulldogs dives for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Sanford Stadium on October 4, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
SportsGeorgia Bulldogs Jump Into Top 10 After Kentucky Win, Look Ahead to AuburnRebecca Allen
Bruno Mars smiles at the 2022 BET Awards wearing a white and brown fedora, open white button down shirt underneath a blue jacket and checkered orange, white and blue pants.
Human InterestBruno Mars, Chevy Chase, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect