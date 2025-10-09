The Story Behind Tim McGraw’s ‘Humble and Kind’ Lyrics

The magic of Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind” started as a simple love letter from songwriter Lori McKenna to her children. Little did they know it would become one of McGraw’s most meaningful anthems. A song so full of parental love and wisdom, it could probably stand as the soundtrack to every family graduation and coming-of-age birthday video.

In this post, we’re digging into the story behind the track and how a mom’s heartfelt advice became a timeless classic.

Tim McGraw - Humble And Kind (Official Music Video)

From Kitchen Table to Country Charts: Lori McKenna's Personal Inspiration

Beginning from songwriter Lori McKenna’s perspective, her musical journey started early, at just 13. She learned three chords from her brother, and from then on, used songwriting as therapy. She was married at age 19 and she and her husband Gene McKenna had five children.

After dropping the kids off at school one day, Lori found herself sitting at their dining room table with her coffee, wearing pajamas, and started thinking about the principles she and Gene wanted to make sure they instilled in their children. She described the song as a “selfish little poem/lullaby that a mother of five wrote for her kids one day.” McKenna also worried about the song sounding preachy, but then remembered she was writing for her children, not anyone else.

She sent the track to McGraw as a personal message describing the values she wanted to impart to her family.

Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind”: Transforming a Personal Message into Universal Appeal

“Humble and Kind” was selected as the second single for McGraw’s fourteenth studio album, Damn Country Music, released on November 6, 2015 by Big Machine Records. With its relatable theme, it debuted at No. 45 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and unsurprisingly, reached No. 1, marking McGraw's 26th No. 1 hit.

McKenna shared that she didn't hear back from McGraw for a while after sending the song. However, after meeting some time later, he told her they were cutting it, without her knowing he had already recorded it with some changes. The Louisiana-born singer and actor made a melodic change in the chorus. McKenna said that it “took me a long time to figure out what the subtle change is,” but it was “just enough to make it commercial."

The mother of five expressed her gratitude for how McGraw “brought it to a place I still can't believe,” that the singer is “really good at finding hit songs,” and that he “can see the diamond in the rough.”

The Parenting Connection: Why McGraw Connected with the Message

McGraw, being a parent to three daughters with his wife Faith Hill, easily connected with the song’s message. McKenna also observed that “because our kids are at similar ages, and because I've seen them with their kids a bunch and I know how they parent, that I knew he and Faith kind of think the same way as Gene and I in that regard.”

McGraw’s parenting philosophy, “We were going to put our family and our kids first,” made it easier for him to see the potential of the track. The country superstar also admitted to having the song for a long time, but couldn’t sing it without shedding tears until his daughter went off to college. As their kids grew older, the song evolved in meaning for him over time, acknowledging that being a father significantly influenced his artistic choices.

"Humble and Kind" Continues to Inspire

The song has a central theme of family love and values, which allows listeners across generations and backgrounds to relate to its meaning. Lori McKenna also described how specific the song is, yet personal to every listener, allowing them to "make it their own."