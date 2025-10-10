Megan Moroney Drops 24-Track Live Album From ‘Am I Okay?’ Tour

Megan Moroney released a live album this week, capturing performances from her acclaimed 2025 Am I Okay?” Tour. The project serves as both a celebration and a time capsule of a defining year in her career.

The live album follows a milestone year for Moroney, who earned six CMA Award nominations, including Female Vocalist and Album of the Year for Am I Okay? Her single “6 Months Later” became her second No. 1 hit, and her album Am I Okay? achieved gold certification. In her announcement, Moroney described the tour as “permanently burned into [her] brain,” expressing her desire to preserve the memories through the live recording.

In an emotional Instagram post, she thanked her fans, band, and team, with a special shoutout to her "emo cowgirls/cowboys." Moroney also remarked on how much the tour has meant to her emotionally and how she wants to send that energy and excitement to her fans in her next release.

The album features live versions of her biggest hits, including “Tennessee Orange” and “6 Months Later,” alongside fan favorites like “Hope You're Happy” and “The Girls.” A tentative tracklist shared on Instagram also includes a live rendition of her debut single “Wonder.” The collection features a mix of chart-toppers and deeper cuts from her albums Lucky and its deluxe edition, and Am I Okay?, including “No Caller ID,” “Man on the Moon,” and “28th of June.”

Throughout 2025, Moroney's performances have captivated audiences at major venues, including Red Rocks Amphitheater and Radio City Music Hall. The Am I Okay? Tour is nearing the end, with only three final dates left in Dallas, Tampa, and international dates in Brisbane and Sydney, Australia.