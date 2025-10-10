This Day in Country History: October 10
On Oct. 10, notable names were nominated for the American Music Awards, Tanya Tucker was born, and Hunter Hayes and others hosted a benefit to support dog adoption. This day also saw the marriage of Tyler Farr and the death of the legendary Carl Smith.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Congratulations to the American Music Awards nominees and to Luke Bryan for his certifications on Oct. 10:
- 2016: The announced nominees for the American Music Awards included Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett, and Blake Shelton for Favorite Country Male Artist of the Year and Kelsea Ballerini, Cam, and Carrie Underwood for Favorite Country Female Artist. Shelton and Underwood won their respective categories at the ceremony held later that year.
- 2019: Luke Bryan received a Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for his single "Someone Else Calling You Baby." His songs "We Rode in Trucks," "Drinkin' Beer & Wasting Bullets," and "Games" also achieved Gold status.
Cultural Milestones
Significant events on Oct. 10 included the birth of a country star and a fantastic benefit concert:
- 1958: Tanya Tucker was born in Seminole, Texas. Known as the Texas Tornado, Tucker had a hit song at age 13, "Delta Dawn." As a young teenager, she released several successful singles, including "Would You Lay With Me (In a Field of Stone)" and "Blood Red and Goin' Down," and she continues to inspire young female artists to chase their dreams.
- 2019: Hunter Hayes, Easton Corbin, and Lee Brice headlined a benefit concert for The Love of Dogs. This concert, sponsored by the Hallmark Channel and PEDIGREE Foundation, was held at the Country Music Hall of Fame CMA Theater in Nashville. Proceeds from this benefit helped with the adoption of dogs.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Memorable performances on this day included:
- 2016: The Dixie Chicks, now known as The Chicks, played the legendary Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. "Ex's and Oh's" singer Elle King was the opening act.
- 2021: The "Drunk Me" singer Mitchell Tenpenny made his Ryman Auditorium debut. This sold-out show was a benefit for his 10Penny Fund, which invests in sustainable community support for those with cancer.
Industry Changes and Challenges
Impactful events on Oct. 10 included a death and a marriage:
- 2013: Carl Smith, who was a part of Ernast Tubbs' Texas Troubadours, died in Branson, Missouri. Smith recorded numerous hit songs, including "Country Bumpkin," "The Lord Knows I'm Drinking," and "It's Time To Pay the Fiddler."
- 2016: "Redneck Crazy" singer Tyler Farr married Hannah Freeman on a farm outside of Nashville. Jason Aldean was the best man, Lee Brice and Colt Ford were the groomsmen, and Maddie & Tae were among the 220 guests at this wedding.
Oct. 10 marks an eventful day, with Tyler Farr's star-studded wedding, the Dixie Chicks' performance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, and Luke Bryan's numerous record certifications.