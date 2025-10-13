Grand Ole Opry Sets Up St. Jude Benefit Concert With Kelsea Ballerini, Mitchell Tenpenny

The Grand Ole Opry will host a special benefit concert titled “Opry Benefiting St. Jude” on Oct. 19 to support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A portion of the ticket sales from the event will be donated to the hospital, which provides treatment, research, and care for children battling cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

The concert lineup features some of country music's most popular and rising stars, including Kelsea Ballerini, Mitchell Tenpenny, Anne Wilson, Ty Herndon, and Kat Luna. Each performer will take the Opry stage to help raise funds and awareness for St. Jude's mission to advance cures and prevent pediatric diseases.

Tickets for the event are available now through the Grand Ole Opry's official website. Fans are encouraged to purchase early, as previous benefit performances have sold out quickly.

The “Opry Benefiting St. Jude” concert continues the country music community's deep-rooted tradition of philanthropy. For many years, artists, broadcasters, and fans alike have come together in campaigns such as #ThisShirtSavesLives, the Country Cares Seminar, and radiothons across the country. These efforts are now a huge part of country music and the St. Jude partnership.