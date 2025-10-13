Military Heroes: Win Your Tickets To KICKS 99’s Guitar Pull

Sponsored By
Budweiser
To our military service members and veterans:
Thank you for your sacrifice! We want to give you a chance to win KICKS 99 Guitar Pull tickets in a special section reserved just for you! Enter below!
*Proof of military service required when picking up tickets!*
Material Terms:
- How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form.
- Dates Of Contest: October 13, 2025 - November 2, 2025
- How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly from all entries
- When The Winners Are Being Selected: November 3, 2025
- How Many Times A Person Can Enter: Once per day with ONE email address only - duplicate entries will be disqualified.
- Age Of Entrants: 18+
- How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 20 - Must provide proof of military service at pick up!
- What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets in the Military Section at one night of Kicks 99's Guitar Pull 2025
- Prize Value: $100
- Who Is Providing The Prize: Kicks 99
