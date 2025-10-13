The Song That Put Chris Young on the Country Music Map

Before Chris Young was serenading arenas full of fans with that baritone, he was just another Nashville hopeful trying to turn a reality show win into a real career. After earning the coveted title on Nashville Star back in 2006, Young had one foot inside the industry, but it turns out winning a TV competition doesn’t automatically hand you a hit single.

Fortunately, his song “Gettin’ You Home” launched Young from Nashville newbie to full-blown country sensation.

Chris Young - Gettin' You Home (Official Video)

Chris Young and His Early Career Challenge

It wasn’t a bed of roses for Young after winning Nashville Star and earning a recording contract with Sony BMG Nashville. Hailing from Murfreesboro, Tennessee, he was still performing with the house band at Cowboy's Dancehall in Arlington, Texas, at the time of his win, and there was a three-year gap between his reality show victory and finding success on country radio. His first two singles struggled to make an impact on the charts. “Drinkin’ Me Lonely” peaked at No. 42 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, while “You’re Gonna Love Me” fared lower, reaching No. 48. Then came “Gettin’ You Home.”

The Creation and Release of “Gettin' You Home”

Co-written with Kent Blazy and Cory Batten," the song "Gettin' You Home" was penned in approximately 45 minutes. Released on February 17, 2009, the track was the second single from his album, The Man I Want to Be. During a songwriting session, Batten suggested the lyrics “all I can think about is gettin' you home” to Blazy. Inspired by discussions about relationships, the phrase led to the concept of a woman excited to return home after a date.

Young’s First No. 1 Hit

The track became Young’s first hit to reach No. 1. It debuted at No. 60 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on February 28, 2009, and after eight months reached its peak. It became his first Top 40 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, landing at No. 33, and reached No. 74 on the Canadian Hot 100. It also ranked at No. 12 on the U.S. Country Songs year-end chart for 2009.

The Domino Effect: Not a One-Hit Wonder

“Gettin’ You Home” didn’t just open doors of opportunity for Young; it flung them wide open and rolled out the red carpet. The track established him as a bona fide country radio artist and became the first of five consecutive No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, proving he was far from a one-hit wonder.

Aside from “Gettin’ You Home,” two other singles from his album, The Man I Want to Be, also reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart: “Voices” and the title track.