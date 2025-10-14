Scotty McCreery Puts Stop to Concert Proposals After Fan Gets Turned Down

Scotty McCreery recently told a family story with a funny aspect involving his young son, Avery. Before the birth of his second child, Avery wanted to name his baby brother "Bo Berry," inspired by the family's fondness for Bojangles. McCreery laughed about the suggestion, recalling how the name reflected their shared love of the Southern fast-food chain's treats.

McCreery rose to fame in 2011 after winning American Idol at just 17 years old. He is now a major player in contemporary country music, with seven number-one songs, and is still building on his accomplishments. One of his latest accomplishments is working with Hootie and the Blowfish — proof that he is still a versatile artist and in demand.

Offstage, McCreery's life revolves around family. He tied the knot with his longtime love, Gabi, in 2018, and the two have two sons, Maverick Avery, born in October 2022, and Oliver Cooke, born on Sept. 18. McCreery often shares glimpses of his personal life with fans, blending humor and warmth as he talks about fatherhood.

During a recent interview, McCreery also revisited one particularly awkward moment from his career — when he decided to stop allowing marriage proposals at his meet-and-greet events. "I was all about it until I did one proposal in a meet and greet," McCreery said in the video. "It was years ago. Me and Mike [Childers, McCreery's tour manager] were sitting there in front of everybody in a meet-and-greet. He gets down on one knee, she just says no."

The moment left such a mark that McCreery cut things short. "Y'all enjoy the show tonight," he told the pair before nixing proposals at his events.