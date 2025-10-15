Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Chris Young, Baseball, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Chris Young - Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Chris’ mom has worked in the music business for years. Young actually moved to Texas for a while to start performing in clubs and honky tonks before coming back home to make the big time in country music.

Erika Goldring/Getty Images
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Chris Young
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: October 15
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: October 15Michael Garaventa
Halloween candy is for sale
Human InterestHalloween Candy Prices Jump 78% Since 2020Diana Beasley
M&M’s Halloween Rescue Squad Returns with Free Candy Refills Nationwide
Human InterestM&M’s Halloween Rescue Squad Returns with Free Candy Refills NationwideDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect