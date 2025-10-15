12 Hits and Counting: Morgan Wallen’s Most Personal Song Tops the Charts

With his latest single snagging the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, Morgan Wallen officially racks up his 12th chart-topping hit, proving that the country crooner doesn’t have any plan to slow down anytime soon. His latest hit, however, is a little different. Behind his signature swagger is a track he considers to be his most personal yet.

Morgan Wallen Hits No. 1 Yet Again

According to Whiskey Riff, Wallen’s “I Got Better” is No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, making it his 12th No. 1 hit. Co-written with HARDY, ERNEST, Blake Pendergrass, Charlis Handsome, Chase McGill, and Joe Reeves, Wallen considers the track as his “most personal song” from his latest album, I’m The Problem.

Morgan Wallen - I Got Better (Audio)

He said, “’I got better since you got gone’ would be how I feel right now. I’d say that’s one that really came from my heart, and it can mean many things. It’s not just a song to a girl, it could be a song to anything that’s holding you back. That’s why I like that song so much, for a long time I had a lot of things holding me back.”

Wallen continued, “I’ve finally said goodbye to a lot of those things, and I’m proud of the results that have come from doing that. So, I’d say ‘I Got Better’ is my most personal song right now.”

He Came, He Charted, He Dethroned Himself

Wallen’s “I Got Better” dethroned his song “What I Want,” his crossover hit with Tate McRae, which stayed at the top of the chart for 20 weeks before it was overtaken by another Wallen hit. His 12th No. 1 also reached another milestone: it made The Voice alum the first solo country artist to have several 20+ week No. 1 hits on the chart at once.

His album, I’m The Problem, also peaked at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 and Top Country Albums, even though it received mixed reviews from critics.

What’s Next for Him?

Wallen not-so subtly hinted that he’s considering going on tour next year, based on an Instagram post. He posted several photos, but the most telling is the caption: “What I do when I’m trying to decide if ima tour in ‘26 or not.”