Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Save A Life, Give Blood

We want to suck your blood…not really, it’s actually for a good cause! A&D Carpets and Hardwoods has partnered with Shepard Blood and Kona Ice for a blood drive on…

Alex Cauthren
In partnership with
A&D Carpets & Hardwoods
A&D Carpets & Hardwoods

We want to suck your blood…not really, it’s actually for a good cause! A&D Carpets and Hardwoods has partnered with Shepard Blood and Kona Ice for a blood drive on Friday, October 24th from 10 am to 1 pm. Stop by, give blood, save three lives, and register for your chance to win a pair of KICKS 99 Guitar Pull tickets! A&D Carpets and Hardwoods believes in giving back to the community. A&D Carpets and Hardwoods is located at 320 South Belair Road in Martinez.

For more than 40 years, the family at A&D Carpets & Hardwoods has been confidently serving the CSRA. The friendly and knowledgeable team at A&D Carpets & Hardwoods is here to help you from design to installation. Don't leave your project in the hands of subcontractors. Their in-house certified flooring installers are the most trusted in the business. Come see them today! To learn more, click here.

A&D Carpets and Hardwoodsblood drive
Alex CauthrenEditor
Related Stories
The Perfect Playground For All Ages
Kicks99The Perfect Playground For All AgesAlex Cauthren
The One-Stop Shop For Your Home
Kicks99The One-Stop Shop For Your HomeAlex Cauthren
Great Haircut Sale
Kicks99Great Haircut SaleAlex Cauthren
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect