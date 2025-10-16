Save A Life, Give Blood

We want to suck your blood…not really, it’s actually for a good cause! A&D Carpets and Hardwoods has partnered with Shepard Blood and Kona Ice for a blood drive on Friday, October 24th from 10 am to 1 pm. Stop by, give blood, save three lives, and register for your chance to win a pair of KICKS 99 Guitar Pull tickets! A&D Carpets and Hardwoods believes in giving back to the community. A&D Carpets and Hardwoods is located at 320 South Belair Road in Martinez.

For more than 40 years, the family at A&D Carpets & Hardwoods has been confidently serving the CSRA. The friendly and knowledgeable team at A&D Carpets & Hardwoods is here to help you from design to installation. Don't leave your project in the hands of subcontractors. Their in-house certified flooring installers are the most trusted in the business. Come see them today! To learn more, click here.