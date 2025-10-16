Score Guitar Pull Tickets
In partnership with
Aiken Housing Center
WIN YOUR WAY INTO GUITAR PULL 2025! KICKS 99 is hitting the road for another Guitar Pull Ticket Stop — and this time we’re bringing the party to the Fire Your Landlord Festival at Aiken Housing Center Superstore!
Stop by for your chance to win tickets to the 2025 Guitar Pull on Saturday, October 25th from 10 am to 4 pm on 190 Old Wagener Rd, Aiken, SC — plus, stick around for a full day of fun!
Event Highlights:
- Live music by The Free Radicals until 2 PM
- DJ Dance Party after 2 PM
- Free burgers, hot dogs & refreshments from Aiken Housing Center
- Jeep & Truck Show with awesome prizes
- Trunk or Treat for the kids
- Local vendors, giveaways & family fun all day
GUITAR PULL DRAWING AT 2 PM
It’s all happening Saturday, October 25th from 10 AM to 4 PM at Aiken Housing Center Superstore.
Come for the tickets, stay for the fun — and don’t forget to bring the family!