Amy Grant to Headline 17th Annual ‘Opry Goes Pink’ Benefiting Breast Cancer Awareness

Amy Grant will return to the Grand Ole Opry on Oct. 25 to headline the 17th annual “Opry Goes Pink,” a special night dedicated to raising awareness and funds for…

Jennifer Eggleston
Amy Grant speaks onstage during the 18th Academy Of Country Music Honors at The Pinnacle on August 20, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Amy Grant will return to the Grand Ole Opry on Oct. 25 to headline the 17th annual “Opry Goes Pink,” a special night dedicated to raising awareness and funds for breast cancer research. The Grand Ole Opry will once again transform its stage backdrop to a glowing pink in recognition of the cause, continuing a long-standing tradition of uniting the country music community around a message of hope and support.

The event will benefit Susan G. Komen, one of the leading organizations in the fight against breast cancer. The Opry is contributing $5 to the foundation's programs of research and outreach for every ticket purchased. Fans in attendance will be able to enjoy an amazing night of live music and, at the same time, support an important cause that has changed hundreds of lives.

As the Grand Ole Opry celebrates over a century of showcasing country music's best talents, it continues to bridge generations through evolving formats — from its historic radio broadcasts to modern digital platforms. This year's "Opry Goes Pink" exemplifies both the Opry's legacy and its continued commitment to making a difference outside of music.

In addition to being one of the most inspiring lineups of all time, the 2025 lineup features Amy Grant, Carrie Underwood, Mandy Barnett, Riders in the Sky, and a rising star in the industry, Sophia Scott. All of which will share the stage and share their voices in one of Nashville's cherished annual traditions with a night of artistry and advocacy in the Opry House.

Amy GrantCarrie Underwood
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
