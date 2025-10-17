Keith Urban Cancels Greenville Concert Due to Laryngitis, Expected to Return for Nashville Show

Keith Urban's scheduled performance at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, was canceled Thursday evening after medical advice from his longtime laryngologist. "Keith Urban has been advised by his longtime laryngologist, Dr. Gaelyn Garrett, from the Vanderbilt Voice Center, to cancel his performance in Greenville, SC, tonight at Bon Secours Wellness Arena due to laryngitis, which began earlier this week," said a statement released Thursday by the Bon Secours Wellness Arena. "He has been placed on complete vocal rest, and Dr. Garrett is optimistic that he will be back onstage for his Nashville show."

Urban addressed fans directly following the announcement. "Hey Greenville, I'm so SO sorry to have to cancel the show… I know all the logistics it takes to get to a concert these days, and I've never taken any of that, or any of YOU, for granted. I'm looking forward to getting back there when we can!!!!!" he said.

The Greenville concert was part of Urban's High and Alive World Tour, which features supporting acts Chase Matthew and Alana Springsteen. The tour has been widely praised for its high-energy performances and emotional audience engagement. Urban, originally from New Zealand, has remained one of country music's most celebrated figures for nearly three decades, with 11 studio albums and numerous awards to his name.

The cancellation marks Urban's first significant public statement since news broke in late September that he and his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, had separated. It has been reported that Urban called for the separation because of conflicting work obligations and time apart, and that the couple has been living apart since the beginning of the summer.

Urban previously referenced how emotionally difficult touring is, even if it is thrilling and lonely at the same time, often pitting his devotion to perform against those personal challenges. He has repeatedly repositioned that emotional bond he feels with fans, labeling live performances as "the heart" of his responsibilities.