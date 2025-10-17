Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

KICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2025: Dylan Scott

KICKS 99 is excited to welcome Dylan Scott for night one of Guitar Pull 2025! About Dylan Scott: Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott is a triple threat — a…

Cody
Dylan Scott

KICKS 99 is excited to welcome Dylan Scott for night one of Guitar Pull 2025!

About Dylan Scott:

Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott is a triple threat — a powerful vocalist with a deep, unmistakable drawl; an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit; and a family man with a tender heart. The twice ACM-nominated, multi-Platinum singer has notched six number one singles at radio (“My Girl,” “Nobody,” “New Truck,” “Can’t Have Mine,” “Boys Back Home” with Dylan Marlowe, and “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us”), as well as Top 5 hit, “Hooked.” Following his first career nomination for “Best New Country Artist” at the all-genre iHeartRadio Music Awards and a coveted spot among Country Radio Seminar’s New Faces of Country Music, his Platinum-certified ode to his wife, “Nobody,” earned him a CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year. Dylan presented the CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year Award the following year at the CMT Music Awards on CBS. 

Alongside Jason Crabb, Scott won his first GMA Dove Award in 2023 for the song, “Good Morning Mercy.” With career streams of over 4 billion, the Louisiana native has provided tour support for Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, and Chris Young, among others, cementing him as an in-demand live act. Livin’ My Best Life (Still), the latest album from Scott, features fiery, #1 single “New Truck,” along with viral TikTok ballad, RIAA-Certified Platinum, #1 radio single, “Can’t Have Mine (Find You A Girl),” #1 “Boys Back Home” with Dylan Marlowe, and most recent #1 single, “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us.” Dylan’s headlining “Country Till I Die” Tour kicks off April 3 in Boston and wraps May 17 in St. Augustine. Dylan’s upcoming album, Easy Does It, releases May 30, 2025. 

Get More KICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Info HERE!

Dylan ScottKicks 99 Guitar Pull
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Guitar Pull 2025 Hudson Westbrook
Kicks 99 Guitar PullKICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2025: Hudson WestbrookCody
Guitar Pull 2025 Tyler Hubbard
Kicks 99 Guitar PullKICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2025: Tyler HubbardCody
Guitar Pull Preston Cooper
Kicks 99 Guitar PullKICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2025: Preston CooperCody
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect