KICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2025: Dylan Scott

Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott is a triple threat — a powerful vocalist with a deep, unmistakable drawl; an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit; and a family man with a tender heart. The twice ACM-nominated, multi-Platinum singer has notched six number one singles at radio (“My Girl,” “Nobody,” “New Truck,” “Can’t Have Mine,” “Boys Back Home” with Dylan Marlowe, and “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us”), as well as Top 5 hit, “Hooked.” Following his first career nomination for “Best New Country Artist” at the all-genre iHeartRadio Music Awards and a coveted spot among Country Radio Seminar’s New Faces of Country Music, his Platinum-certified ode to his wife, “Nobody,” earned him a CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year. Dylan presented the CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year Award the following year at the CMT Music Awards on CBS.