KICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2025: Dylan Scott
KICKS 99 is excited to welcome Dylan Scott for night one of Guitar Pull 2025!
About Dylan Scott:
Curb Records recording artist Dylan Scott is a triple threat — a powerful vocalist with a deep, unmistakable drawl; an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit; and a family man with a tender heart. The twice ACM-nominated, multi-Platinum singer has notched six number one singles at radio (“My Girl,” “Nobody,” “New Truck,” “Can’t Have Mine,” “Boys Back Home” with Dylan Marlowe, and “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us”), as well as Top 5 hit, “Hooked.” Following his first career nomination for “Best New Country Artist” at the all-genre iHeartRadio Music Awards and a coveted spot among Country Radio Seminar’s New Faces of Country Music, his Platinum-certified ode to his wife, “Nobody,” earned him a CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year. Dylan presented the CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year Award the following year at the CMT Music Awards on CBS.
Alongside Jason Crabb, Scott won his first GMA Dove Award in 2023 for the song, “Good Morning Mercy.” With career streams of over 4 billion, the Louisiana native has provided tour support for Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, and Chris Young, among others, cementing him as an in-demand live act. Livin’ My Best Life (Still), the latest album from Scott, features fiery, #1 single “New Truck,” along with viral TikTok ballad, RIAA-Certified Platinum, #1 radio single, “Can’t Have Mine (Find You A Girl),” #1 “Boys Back Home” with Dylan Marlowe, and most recent #1 single, “This Town’s Been Too Good To Us.” Dylan’s headlining “Country Till I Die” Tour kicks off April 3 in Boston and wraps May 17 in St. Augustine. Dylan’s upcoming album, Easy Does It, releases May 30, 2025.