This Day in Country History: October 17

Oct. 17 saw a key moment in country history when Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Two signed their first recording contract with Sun Records in 1954. Four years later, this day witnessed the birth of Alan Jackson. Also on this day, Tennessee Ernie Ford passed away, Eric Church headlined Madison Square Garden, and Merle Haggard performed a surprise set at the Grand Ole Opry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Some major names in country music enjoyed big days on Oct. 17, including:

2017: "Young Love & Saturday Nights" singer Chris Young was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. The legendary Vince Gill invited Young to become a member in August 2017, and Brad Paisley led the formal induction on Oct. 17.

Cultural Milestones

On this day, Johnny Cash signed his first record contract, and an icon was born:

1954: Johnny Cash, the legendary Man in Black, and his band, the Tennessee Two, signed their first record deal with Sun Records in Memphis, Tennessee. Sun Records founder Sam Phillips also worked with Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis, helping launch rockabilly into the mainstream.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Memorable performances on this day included:

2014: Eric Church headlined the prestigious Madison Square Garden in New York City as part of his Outsiders tour. The last time Church played at this venue, opening for Rascal Flatts, he was fired for overplaying his allotted time.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From a death to a significant retirement announcement, these were big industry changes on Oct. 17:

1990: Naomi Judd announced that she was retiring from performing with her daughter Wynonna, citing her failing health. Naomi later reunited with Wynonna, and the two toured together until Naomi died in 2022.

