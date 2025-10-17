Riley Green, Post Malone, and Kenny Chesney Announced as Headliners for ‘Tortuga Music Festival 2026’

Grab your sunscreen, cowboy hat, and flip flops because Tortuga Music Festival 2026 is about to be one wild ride on the sand. This year’s headliners are none other than Riley Green, Post Malone, and Kenny Chesney, proving that beach vibes and country music make the perfect combo to begin your summer escapade next year.

Tortuga Music Festival 2026

As reported by Country Now, Green, Malone, and Chesney will be headlining this beachfront event April 10-12, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, FL. This marks Green and Posty’s first time headlining the festival, and Chesney’s fifth.

Chesney said about the festival, “I love everything about Tortuga, starting with that very first year! To be on the Atlantic Ocean with all that beach, the sea to one side and A1A to the other is everything this music is made of—and the people who’ve been coming out every time we’ve played there are my kind of people. Work hard, play harder, and have fun while loving everyone in the space is a good way to be, and I can’t wait to get there next April.”

Aside from the headliners, other music artists are also set to perform, including Colbie Caillat, Ashley Cooke, Russell Dickerson, The Fray, Tyler Hubbard, and Dustin Lynch, among others.

More Than Just Music: Why Tortuga Matters

Tortuga Festival isn’t just guitars and good times. It’s one of the few festivals that really mixes business with pleasure.

The music fest actively supports marine research and awareness through its Rock the Ocean Foundation and its Conservation Village. Since 2013, the event has helped raise over $6 million for ocean-focused environmental initiatives. So, when you’re dancing in the sand to Green, Malone, or Chesney’s songs, you’re doing more than vibing; you’re actually doing something good for the environment.