Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Riley Green, Post Malone, and Kenny Chesney Announced as Headliners for ‘Tortuga Music Festival 2026’

Grab your sunscreen, cowboy hat, and flip flops because Tortuga Music Festival 2026 is about to be one wild ride on the sand. This year’s headliners are none other than…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Riley Green, Post Malone, and Kenny Chesney. The trio will headline Tortuga Music Festival 2026
Photos by Jason Kempin/Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Grab your sunscreen, cowboy hat, and flip flops because Tortuga Music Festival 2026 is about to be one wild ride on the sand. This year’s headliners are none other than Riley Green, Post Malone, and Kenny Chesney, proving that beach vibes and country music make the perfect combo to begin your summer escapade next year.

Tortuga Music Festival 2026  

As reported by Country Now, Green, Malone, and Chesney will be headlining this beachfront event April 10-12, 2026, in Fort Lauderdale, FL. This marks Green and Posty’s first time headlining the festival, and Chesney’s fifth.  

Chesney said about the festival, “I love everything about Tortuga, starting with that very first year! To be on the Atlantic Ocean with all that beach, the sea to one side and A1A to the other is everything this music is made of—and the people who’ve been coming out every time we’ve played there are my kind of people. Work hard, play harder, and have fun while loving everyone in the space is a good way to be, and I can’t wait to get there next April.”  

Aside from the headliners, other music artists are also set to perform, including Colbie Caillat, Ashley Cooke, Russell Dickerson, The Fray, Tyler Hubbard, and Dustin Lynch, among others.  

More Than Just Music: Why Tortuga Matters  

Tortuga Festival isn’t just guitars and good times. It’s one of the few festivals that really mixes business with pleasure.  

The music fest actively supports marine research and awareness through its Rock the Ocean Foundation and its Conservation Village. Since 2013, the event has helped raise over $6 million for ocean-focused environmental initiatives. So, when you’re dancing in the sand to Green, Malone, or Chesney’s songs, you’re doing more than vibing; you’re actually doing something good for the environment.  

Tickets are available starting Saturday, October 18, 10 AM EST, here. Fans can also get hotel and VIP experience packages here. 

Kenny ChesneyPost MaloneRiley Green
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
Related Stories
In this image released on October 10, 2025, Carrie Underwood performs at the 56th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Bridgestone Arena on October 7, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicCarrie Underwood Shows Up Unexpectedly at Dove Awards for Gospel DuetJennifer Eggleston
Ian Munsick performs onstage for the Horses Are Faster Tour at The Pinnacle on April 17, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicIan Munsick Drops Live Ozzy Osbourne Cover From Sturgis RallyJennifer Eggleston
Keith Urban performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicKeith Urban Cancels Greenville Concert Due to Laryngitis, Expected to Return for Nashville ShowJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect