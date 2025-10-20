Georgia’s Best State Park for Any Season

National parks can be so fun to visit. A national park carries a peace and natural beauty that's difficult to find anywhere else. It's just hard to compete with the calm serenity and natural magic that you'll find at the bevy of these spots across the United States. But, national spots aren't the only places of wonder in the U.S. What about state parks? Those can be just as special and make for a great trip. Whether you're visiting in the fall, winter, spring or summer, let's look at the best in this state, according to one popular travel outlet.

The Best State Park in Georgia

The crew at Travel and Leisure magazine has put together a feature about the glorious state parks throughout the U.S. "National parks get all the attention, but some of the most beautiful landscapes in the U.S. are found in lesser-known—and therefore less busy—state parks," they note in the piece. "From the caves of Ohio's Hocking Hills State Park to the hoodoos of Utah's Mars-like Goblin Valley State Park, endless places are waiting to be explored from coast to coast."

So, what's best spot for us? It's Tallulah Gorge State Park at 338 Jane Hurt Yarn Road in Tallulah Falls. "The centerpiece of this popular state park is a gorge that's two miles long and almost 1,000 feet deep. The mighty Tallulah River formed the feature roughly 245 to 500 million years ago." Travel and Leisure notes, adding, "You can peer inside it from the hike-able rim, or with a permit, make the memorable descent to the gorge floor." They also say that no matter what, don't miss this spot's "iconic suspension bridge."

So, what about the national variety? Well, according to U.S. News and World Report, the No. 1 best national pick in the U.S. is Glacier National Park, which is located in northwest Montana, along the Canadian border. People love to call this spot "The Crown of the Continent."