Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

KICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2025 – On-Air Winners

Congratulations to our Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Ticket Winners! These are winners from the Kicks 99 Guitar Pull Bud Light Ticket Window! To see if you won at a…

Cody
Guitar Pull 2025 On Air Winners

Congratulations to our Kicks 99 Guitar Pull 2025 Ticket Winners!

These are winners from the Kicks 99 Guitar Pull Bud Light Ticket Window!

To see if you won at a recent ticket stop, CLICK HERE!

LIMIT HITTERS

Bud Light Ticket Window Winners

*Most recent winners will be listed at the top*

Monday, October 20, 2025

9 a.m. - 

10 a.m. - 

11 a.m. - 

12 n - 

1 p.m. - 

2 p.m. - 

3 p.m. - 

4 p.m. - 

5 p.m. - 

Kicks 99 Guitar Pull
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Dylan Scott
Kicks 99 Guitar PullKICKS 99 Guitar Pull 2025: Dylan ScottCody
Get the Kicks 99 Guitar Pull Look with Uptown Cheapskate
Kicks 99 Guitar PullVisit Uptown Cheapskate To Get Your Guitar Pull Look And Win!Cody
Guitar Pull Lifetime tickets
Kicks 99 Guitar PullWin Lifetime Tickets To Kicks 99 Guitar Pull With MedNow!Cody
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect