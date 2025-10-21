Backstage Country
Ashley Cooke Shares Details About Latest Project + Release Date

If Ashley Cooke were playing poker, she’d go all in. Cooke officially revealed her latest project, Ace, a nine-track collection of her latest songs. Fans are betting this one’s going…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Ashley Cooke performs onstage for New Faces of Country Music dinner during CRS 2025 at Omni Nashville Hotel
Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

If Ashley Cooke were playing poker, she’d go all in. Cooke officially revealed her latest project, Ace, a nine-track collection of her latest songs. Fans are betting this one’s going to be a chart-topper.  

Ashley Cooke Reveals Reason Behind the Title  

After making waves from the release of “Never Til Now,” Cooke is back with Ace. In an interview with Country Now, Cooke revealed interesting details about her latest project, starting with its title: “Growing up, my dad gave me this nickname: Ace. I’m not sure if it was his love of blackjack or because it’s kind of my initials, but nonetheless, it just stuck. It makes me think of the person that I am, truly, to my core, behind closed doors.”  

Cooke also shared that the songs included in Ace unfold in chronological order and touch on the themes of love and heartbreak, based on the highs and lows of her real-life stories.   

She added, “It’s been about two and a half years since my debut record was released. So many incredible, bucket-list things filled the days after with the best people I could ever imagine getting to share them with. But life has a funny way of spitting rain when you think it’s gonna be a sunny day. I swear, one thing hit after another. I lost some of the most important people in my life, and health issues in my family piled up left and right. Love came, and love went.”  

Track list  

Cooke also revealed the track list for her upcoming project.  

  • “gettin’ old”   
  • “baby blues”   
  • “the f word”   
  • “talk about”   
  • “the hell you are”  
  • “swear words”   
  • “excuses”   
  • “tin foil hat”   
  • “(my worst fear)”  

Cooke has already released “the hell you are,” “tin foil hat,” and “the f word.”   

Ashley Cooke - the hell you are (visualizer)

Ace is scheduled for a November 14 release, which will include her highly anticipated track, “baby blues,” that has been heating up her live shows. Pre-save the album now. 

ashley cooke
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
