Waylon Jennings’ Posthumous Album ‘Songbird’ Climbs Into Billboard Top 10

This week, a new chapter in the life of Waylon Jennings started with the release of Songbird, the first in a series of long-awaited posthumous albums that was curated by Jennings' son, Shooter Jennings. This album is the first of three planned compilations containing previously unreleased recordings from Jennings, and it's further proof of an ongoing interest in Jennings' archive material.

Songbird made a strong debut on several major Billboard charts, reinforcing Jennings' enduring appeal. It entered the Top 10 on four additional charts: No. 6 on Top Current Album Sales, No. 7 on Indie Store Album Sales, No. 8 on Americana/Folk Albums, and No. 9 on Vinyl Albums. The album's entry at No. 6 on the Top Album Sales chart marks Jennings' first Top 10 in that category, selling nearly 9,000 copies in its debut week.

While searching through his father's archives, Shooter Jennings originally intended to find just unreleased songs, but wound up with an archive that went beyond his imagination. The archive includes recordings during the creative height of Waylon's career, which document the outlaw country sound that defined a generation.

Waylon Jennings, who passed away in 2002, was one of the most influential figures in the world of country music. During his distinguished career, he had 16 No. 1s on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and 11 No. 1 albums on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, establishing the tie to those original songs and their format to what we know today as contemporary country music.

Songbird also marks the first time in 35 years that an original Waylon Jennings album has charted this high, with the last being The Eagle in 1990. Although thrilled by Songbird's success, Shooter cared more about the extra time it gave him with his father. "This project has given me an entirely new chapter in my relationship with my father, and working on this music has brought a whole new understanding about how, when, and why my dad made music," he shared.