Ryan Adams Pulls Out of International Shows After Australia Problems, Points to Health Issues

Ryan Adams is facing widespread backlash following his tumultuous Australian tour, which resulted in the cancellation of his Melbourne and Sydney concerts. The controversy began after a series of onstage outbursts and a now-deleted Instagram post in which Adams harshly criticized the country and its fans.

In a now-deleted Instagram post, the seven-time GRAMMY nominee described Australia as the "worst country ever, every time to play. Thank f*** never again. You are the worst people and you know it and the best you can go is copy Americans and UK culture," the post reads.

Recently, during his Belfast performance, Adams also abruptly left the stage midway through the set after being triggered by flashes from audience smartphones. "Stop f***ing flashing. I warned you. You could kill me. I have epilepsy and Meniere's disease. F*** you, I'm not coming back until you stop flashing," he shouted before throwing down his microphone and walking off.

Following the incident in Australia, Adams issued a public apology and an explanation for his behavior. In a statement shortly after the gig, Adams said he was "wildly embarrassed and disappointed about last night. The LED camera flash on iPhones and Androids going off in what to me from stage is a pitch black environment. I have no way to expect the flash. And what happens over time when there are so many, is I have an ocular seizure and I don't know where I am, I don't know what my guitar is, and I panic and become disoriented."

He clarified that his remarks were not directed at all Australians but were made in frustration due to health complications. Adams said his epilepsy and Meniere's disease make him vulnerable to sudden camera flashes, which can induce seizures and disorientation. He also observed that the signs indicating no flash photography were not adhered to during the performance.