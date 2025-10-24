This Day in Country History: October 24

On Oct. 24, 2006, Taylor Swift released her self-titled debut album under the Big Machine Records label. Swift has come a long way since that monumental milestone. There were also several benefit events, a hotel and casino grand opening, and a country music festival on this day. Continue reading to learn more about this day in country music history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Big names had breakthrough milestones on Oct. 24, including:

2006: A young Taylor Swift released her debut album, signing with Big Machine Label Group at the age of 16. She wrote and co-wrote all 11 songs recorded on the album, Taylor Swift. Today, Swift is one of the most prominent and influential pop stars.

A young Taylor Swift released her debut album, signing with Big Machine Label Group at the age of 16. She wrote and co-wrote all 11 songs recorded on the album, Taylor Swift. Today, Swift is one of the most prominent and influential pop stars. 2023: The singer of "Dirt On My Boots," Jon Pardi, was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Pardi was the first native California country music star to be inducted into the Opry, receiving his invitation while performing at the Stagecoach Music Festival in California's Coachella Valley.

Cultural Milestones

These breast cancer awareness events included country music artists and occurred on Oct. 24:

2020: The Grand Ole Opry celebrated its 12th annual Opry Goes Pink show to support breast cancer awareness. Little Big Town and Lauren Alaina performed at the event, and Carly Pearce hosted it.

The Grand Ole Opry celebrated its 12th annual Opry Goes Pink show to support breast cancer awareness. Little Big Town and Lauren Alaina performed at the event, and Carly Pearce hosted it. 2021: The legendary Dolly Parton headlined the first Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye benefit concert at the Country Music Hall of Fame's CMA Theatre in Nashville. Proceeds from this event went to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, which supports women who have had or have breast cancer.

Notable Recordings and Performances

A couple of notable performances on Oct. 24 included:

2019: Big Kenny, from the country duo Big & Rich, held a concert for the grand opening of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Kenny played in the new Oculus Bar and was joined by famed guitarist Stevie Salas.

Big Kenny, from the country duo Big & Rich, held a concert for the grand opening of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. Kenny played in the new Oculus Bar and was joined by famed guitarist Stevie Salas. 2022: Tyler Farr, Justin Moore, and DJ Lil Joe performed at Country Fest Cancun at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico.

Industry Changes and Challenges

These big-name country music singers/songwriters died on this day, changing the music industry:

2018: Tony Joe White, also known as the "Swamp Fox," died suddenly from a heart attack in Nashville. This singer/songwriter was best known for writing hits such as "Rainy Night in Georgia" and "Polk Salad Annie."

Tony Joe White, also known as the "Swamp Fox," died suddenly from a heart attack in Nashville. This singer/songwriter was best known for writing hits such as "Rainy Night in Georgia" and "Polk Salad Annie." 2020: Studio guitarist Jerry "J.T." Corenflos died from lung disease at the age of 56. Corenflos played guitar for recording sessions with numerous stars, such as Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, and Justin Moore.