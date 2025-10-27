Chris Stapleton Drops ‘Heart Letting Go’ for Netflix’s ‘Nobody Wants This’

Chris Stapleton might as well be the next country music king of romance after the release of “Heart Letting Go,” his brand-new song for the second season of Netflix's series "Nobody Wants This." Spoiler alert: you’re gonna want to listen to this.

Chris Stapleton and His New Song “Heart Letting Go”

Stapleton has dropped his ballad “Heart Letting Go,” which is included in the soundtrack for Kristen Bell and Adam Brody’s hit Netflix series. The song is about the singer realizing their partner has fallen out of love with them: “I don't see the same look in your eyes / The one that used to say we're meant to be / I don't feel the hunger in your touch / You used to tell me I'm all you need.”

The chorus talks about the dilemma faced by those who realize they’re already in that situation, leaving or staying: “It's hard to stay, but leaving hurts / And I'm not sure which one is the worst / 'Cause tonight I'll hold the love I used to know / And listen to a heart letting go.”

Aside from Stapleton, fellow country music artists Kacey Musgraves and Ella Langley are also included on the soundtrack.

Fans’ Reactions

Fans immediately loved Stapleton's song and commented on how they especially love that his wife sang it with him. One fan wrote, “Beautiful, as always. That voice, man can sing anything, and his wife with him, perfection.” Another commented, “Such a beautiful song! Chris's raspy voice really sells this song. You can almost feel the person's pain and sadness. AMAZING vocal harmony between Chris and Morgane.”

"Nobody Wants This" is a rom-com series starring Bell as Joanne, an agnostic sex and dating podcaster, and her unlikely relationship with Brody as Noah Roklov, an unconventional rabbi. The second season premiered on October 23.