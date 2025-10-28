Drake White Cancels Albany Show After Early-Morning Tour Bus Crash, Everyone Safe

Backstage Country
Drake White announced that his tour bus was involved in an accident early Thursday morning, leading to the cancellation of his Albany, New York, show. “Our bus was involved in an accident this morning at 2:30 AM, and we will not be able to play the show in Albany, New York, tonight. Everyone is safe, and our driver is getting medical attention as we speak,” shared White.

White confirmed that while the band and crew avoided serious injury, the bus sustained front-end damage and a shattered windshield, and the driver has been hospitalized and is receiving care. The Albany show has been canceled, and full refunds are being issued. Fans and the country-music community have rallied on social media, sending well-wishes and prayers for the driver's recovery.

Serving as a reminder of his resilience, White's career has been marked by serious health hurdles: he was diagnosed with an arteriovenous malformation (AVM) in January 2019, after experiencing a near-collapse on stage in August of that year, and underwent multiple brain procedures and therapy. “So thank you to the people that bought tickets to Albany," said White. "Sometimes, unfortunately, these things happen as we put a lot of miles on these roads, and just appreciate your thoughts and prayers for being with our bus driver, and we'll see you down the road.”

Despite the setback, White is determined not to cancel the entire weekend. The incident occurred during his Keep It Movin Tour, which launched on Oct. 2 and will continue across the U.S. through July 2026. He points to his attention on finishing the tour strong and keeping the momentum to lean into continuing his advocacy for brain and mental health awareness.

Jennifer EgglestonWriter
