Scotty McCreery Releases New Elvis-Inspired Version of ‘White Christmas’ Ahead of Holiday Season

Scotty McCreery has released a new rendition of the timeless Irving Berlin classic “White Christmas,” inspired by Elvis Presley. The single, released on Oct. 24, joins McCreery's growing collection of holiday music, which includes fan-favorite albums Feel Like the Holidays and Christmas with Scotty McCreery.

“I love Christmas music and sing it throughout the year,” McCreery says. “For a long time, ‘White Christmas' has been one of my favorite Christmas songs. I especially love The Drifters' version as well as Elvis's version. I decided it was now time to do my own version. Hope everyone likes it!!”

McCreery, known for blending traditional country roots with modern flair, continues to expand his musical reach. The holiday recordings he produces each year have turned into a holiday tradition for those who follow him. He brings his unique warmth and smooth baritone voice and delivers classic songs. The new track draws on the soulful nostalgia of Presley's version while incorporating McCreery's signature country charm.

Recently, McCreery received an RIAA gold plaque for his seventh No. 1 hit, “Bottle Rockets,” featuring Hootie & The Blowfish. The single marked his 11th song to achieve gold, platinum, or triple-platinum certification. “Bottle Rockets” is part of his summer EP Scooter & Friends, which also includes collaborations with Charlie Wilson and Lee Brice, showcasing McCreery's musical versatility and cross-genre appeal.

Currently, McCreery is enjoying family time with his newborn son, Oliver Cooke McCreery, born in September. He will return to the road this fall for the Two for the Road Tour with Dustin Lynch, kicking off Nov. 6 in Saginaw, Michigan. The tour will mark McCreery's first concerts since the birth of his second son. Tickets are available through his official website.