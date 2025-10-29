Post Malone and Jelly Roll to Headline 2026 Boots In The Park in Albuquerque

Boots In The Park, a music festival that features country music to the public, will return to Albuquerque's Balloon Fiesta Park on May 15-16, 2026, for its third year in a row. It also has a new major addition — the Texas Country Stage. The two-day music and entertainment festival, produced by Activated Events, continues to grow as one of the premier live music events in New Mexico, attracting participants and fans from across the Southwestern region of the United States.

The 2026 edition will have a strong lineup, as Post Malone headlines Saturday and Jelly Roll headlines Friday. Post Malone will perform songs from his recent country crossover work, and Jelly Roll's set on Friday will include "Save Me" and "Son of a Sinner," which are both on the Billboard charts. Both artists are known for their country music that blends genres, which is in the spirit of what the festival is known for, with its inclusive line-up.

New to this year's event, the Texas Country Stage will spotlight acts such as Cody Jinks, Randy Rogers Band, Clay Walker, Josh Abbott Band, and Bri Bagwell, celebrating the vibrant Texas country scene. There are also more entertainers on multiple stages, like Jessie Murph, Koe Wetzel, Max McNown, and Tyler Hubbard, and over 20 artists will perform to entertain audiences over the weekend.

Besides music, immersing in line dancing, whiskey and tequila tastings, craft food vendors, and interactive art installations meant to enhance the experience will all be offered. Last year's event drew roughly 25,000 attendees, and organizers anticipate another record-breaking crowd.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. MT, with pre-sale registration beginning Nov. 6 through the festival's official website. Complete lineup details and updates are available at bootsinthepark.com.