Tim McGraw Reveals Health Problems; Considered Quitting Music

Yvette Dela Cruz
Tim McGraw performs onstage in Las Vegas, Nevada
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Country superstar Tim McGraw has been known to pour his heart into every song, but recently, he revealed that his body has been sending him some warning signals. In a surprising confession, McGraw admitted that health struggles once got so bad he actually considered quitting music. Yes, the man who basically is country music, almost hung up his cowboy hat for good.  

Tim McGraw and His Recent Health Battle  

In a recent performance in California at the Yaamava’ Theater, the “It’s Your Love Singer,” shared with the audience (via the New York Post) his recent health battle. “I’ve had four back surgeries and double knee replacements, just in the last couple of years,” McGraw said.  

He also admitted that before his most recent back surgery, things were already getting bad and he was “getting depressed over it,” and that he considered quitting. He also asked his doctor to stand up for applause: “The doctor who did my double knee replacement is here tonight. Dr. Chen, where you at? There he is!”  

The singer-actor revealed his wife, Faith Hill, also experienced health issues of her own. “And my wife has been going through quite a bit of surgeries – she’s had five neck surgeries, and she’s had a couple of hand surgeries. Her hand surgeon, Dr. Rose, is here tonight,” also asking his wife’s doctor to stand.

“It's Gotten Better”  

McGraw revealed that he was “seriously contemplating and figuring out how to walk away.” He revealed that he didn’t want to quit making music, but with his depression, he was thinking that things would not get better.  

Fortunately, he was wrong. “But it’s gotten better. So, during that process, I had this idea for this song that sort of dealt with facing age and facing all that stuff that comes along with it.”  

What’s Next for Him?  

Aside from continuing to make music, McGraw also lent his voice to the upcoming adult animated fantasy TV series, The Mighty Nein. The show is based on Critical Role, a web series, and is set 20 years after the events of the previous animated series, The Legend of Vox Machina.  

McGraw is set to appear as a guest voice actor, with the first season scheduled to premiere on November 19.   

Faith HillTim McGraw
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
