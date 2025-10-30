Guitar Pull Ticket Stop: BTE Unlimited

Backstage Country
Material Terms:

Material Terms:

  • How To Enter: Enter your email address and complete the registration form.
  • Dates Of Contest: Thursday, October 30, 2025
  • How Winner Is Being Selected: Randomly on October 30, 2025
  • When The Winners Are Being Selected: October 30, 2025, after 1 pm
  • How Many Times A Person Can Enter: 1
  • Age Of Entrants: 16+
  • How Many Winners Are Being Selected: 10
  • What The Prize Is: A pair of tickets to one night of Kicks 99's Guitar Pull 2025
  • Prize Value: $100
  • Who Is Providing The Prize: Kicks 99
Guitar Pull
