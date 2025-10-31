Megan Moroney Cries Through Recording of Hit Song After Breakup

Megan Moroney is closing out a pivotal year in her career, celebrating both the success of her Am I Okay? Tour and the personal growth that inspired the title track. Written in January 2024 with songwriters Jessie Jo Dillon and Luke Laird, Am I Okay? was conceived as an upbeat, stadium-ready anthem — far from the heartbreak that surrounded its recording.

Moroney revealed that she had just gone through a breakup when she stepped into the studio to record vocals for the song. "So funny story, me and that guy had broken up the day before I went to sing vocals. He was love bombing me. I was literally crying while I was singing these vocals, which is crazy to look back and think that I almost didn't put the song out because I was like, I'm so sad right now," Maroney shared.

The session, which produced one of the standout tracks from her 2024 sophomore album, unfolded in under an hour with Dillon and Laird. "So I brought it into the writers room with Luke Laird and Jesse, Jo Dillon, and I was like, guys, I don't feel like writing a sad song today. And they were like, 'Huh?' I actually haven't said that I fell really hard, And I thought everything he did was fantastic, wonderful, amazing, never been done before," she continued.

Moroney said, "How am I gonna sing this song about this guy being so great, like, name a whole album after it, name a whole tour after it, like, how am I gonna get through this? And I'm here to tell everyone I got through it. I got over it, and now when I think of the song, it's kind of like a song of me and my fans and where I'm at in life just being happy and wanting to stay."