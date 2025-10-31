This Day in Country History: October 31

Not only is Oct. 31 Halloween, but it was also a significant day in country music history — just not as spooky. Clint Black's daughter made her Grand Ole Opry debut on this day in 2020, and there was a heartwarming tribute to the late Tony Joe White in 2018. Several country music songs, including Jason Aldean's "Got What I Got," ranked high on the Billboard Hot 100 charts on Oct. 31, 2020.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Breakthrough hits and milestones for this day include a special exhibit about the TV show "Nashville" and Lilly Pearl Black's debut at the Grand Ole Opry:

Fans of the TV show Nashville enjoyed the special exhibit Nashville: Like a Country Song at the Country Music Hall of Fame, which closed on Oct. 31. Visitors got to see props, costumes, instruments, and a script from one of this popular show's episodes. 2020: Clint Black brought his daughter Lily Pearl Black to the Grand Ole Opry on Oct. 31, where she made her debut. The 19-year-old sang her rendition of Carrie Underwood's "Temporary Home."

Cultural Milestones

From an exhibit at the Grand Ole Opry recognizing Dolly Parton to Tony Joe White's tribute concert, these were cultural milestones for Oct. 31:

In a tribute to the late singer/songwriter Tony Joe White, known for songs such as "Polk Salad Annie" and "Rainy Night in Georgia," Jamey Johnson sang the latter song. Other stars paid tribute, including Jessi Colter singing "Out of the Rain." 2019: The limited-run Dolly: My Opry Memories, held at the Grand Ole Opry, closed on Oct. 31. Fans got to see a vast collection of dresses and stage costumes that Parton wore during her many performances at the Opry.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Music and baseball lovers enjoyed hearing the national anthem at the World Series game, and several artists made the Billboard charts on Oct. 31:

Lyle Lovett sang "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Game 4 of the World Series between the Texas Rangers and the San Francisco Giants. Ultimately, the Giants took home the title from the 2010 World Series. 2020: Jason Aldean's "Got What I Got" peaked at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on Oct. 31. In addition, Lee Brice's "One of Them Girls" hit No. 17, and Kane Brown's "Be Like That," featuring Swae Lee and Khalid, peaked at No. 20 on this day.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From a cancellation to a new imprint record label, these were some of the industry changes for Oct. 31:

Fans were disappointed when the legendary George Jones had to cancel a performance at the Shooting Star Casino, Hotel, and Event Center in Mahnomen, Minnesota. The singer's management team stated that Jones was having health issues. 2012: Broken Bow Records Music Group, which has Jason Aldean as a client, collaborated with RED Distribution to form Red Bow Records. Joe Nicols and newcomer 17-year-old Rachel Farley were the first to sign with this imprint record label.