Gavin Adcock and Zach Bryan Feud Continues

If you thought country music was all about heartbreak and drinking songs, Gavin Adcock and Zach Bryan are here to spice things up. The ongoing feud between the rising star and the chart-topping troubadour has turned into one of country music’s modern showdowns that dare we say, could compete with Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s beef.

Gavin Adcock vs. Zach Bryan’s Feud: A Timeline

The feud started when Adcock called out Bryan after the latter responded to a 14-year-old girl’s complaint on TikTok that he did not stop to greet and meet his fans in New York. What irked Adcock is the way Bryan responded, “You’re not entitled after someone plays two and a half hours to a picture or a hello. Get off my d***.”

Gavin also had an interview with Rolling Stone, where he said he didn’t think Bryan was a very good guy. Bryan retaliated during the Born & Raised Fest in Oklahoma. He wasn’t originally included in the lineup but joined Gabriella Rose to call out Adcock from the stage. Later, the two almost got into a brawl when Bryan jumped over a fence to confront Adcock. But before things got physical, security intervened.

Adcock knew Bryan was planning something to rile him up during the festival: “He just paced around the inside of the festival all day, drunk as hell, throwing up in trash cans, going up to other artists treating them like s—, their crew s—, and just asking ‘Where’s Gavin?’ When I got to the festival that morning, they said, ‘Hey, Zach‘s coming today, he’s probably gonna try to start some s— to get you to not go onstage, so just be aware of that.”

He added, “And my crew is smart enough to go, ‘Yeah, he’s gonna try to pull some s—, so you don’t get to play this show for 10,000 people 30 minutes away from his house.’ So I had that on my mind all day, and when he pulled up on the other side of the fence, I was just chilling out there.”

Adcock’s Fans