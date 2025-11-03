Russell Dickerson and Jonas Brothers Drop Collaborative Version of ‘Happen To Me’

Russell Dickerson and the Jonas Brothers have officially confirmed a new collaboration, "Happen To Me," featuring the Jonas Brothers, which was released on Oct. 31. The country star revealed the news on Instagram, sharing photos from their August appearance together in Detroit, where he performed alongside Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas during their tour stop.

The announcement follows a surge of fan excitement this week after a recent onstage reunion with Colbie Caillat in Atlanta. Social media clips captured the Jonas Brothers performing her hit "Bubbly" with the GRAMMY winner, sparking nostalgic buzz for a potential live duet collection from the tour. Colbie wrote in the comments, "You guysss this was so much fun! Thank you for having me, for putting on such a fantastic show, for your gorgeous voices, and for your truly kind hearts. you sound so good on bubbly."

The Jonas Brothers' link to Nashville and the broader country scene continues to grow. The trio has previously co-written with Dan + Shay and collaborated with other artists in the genre, blending pop and country influences in recent years.

While ABC Audio's report confirms the new release and its timing, it does not reveal chart projections, production details, or label distribution. Online reactions indicate enthusiasm, especially as fans are speculating that there could be more guest performances before the end of the tour.