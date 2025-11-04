Riley Green and Ella Langley Make History as First Duo With Two Top 10 Hits in Five Years

Riley Green and Ella Langley have pushed their duet “Don't Mind If I Do” into the Billboard Country Airplay top 10, climbing from No. 12 to No. 10 for the tracking week of Oct. 24–30. The single earned 17.8 million audience impressions, marking Green's seventh and Langley's third career top-10 entry on the chart.

The achievement also makes Green and Langley the first duo of solo artists in five years to record multiple shared Country Airplay top-10 hits, a milestone last reached by Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani with “Nobody But You” and “Happy Anywhere.” Green and Langley previously hit No. 1 together when Langley's “You Look Like You Love Me” topped the chart for one week last December.

Shaboozey continues his radio resurgence as his collaboration with Jelly Roll, “Amen,” climbs toward the Top 30 after re-entering the chart. His breakout hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” remains a record-setter, holding the mark for 49 total weeks in the Country Airplay Top 10, including seven weeks at No. 1 — the longest Top 10 run in the chart's history.

Megan Moroney also notched a strong showing this week. Her new single “Beautiful Things” debuts at No. 37 on Country Airplay, representing her highest-charting solo debut to date. Meanwhile, “6 Months Later” climbs to No. 12 with a 20% audience increase to 15.9 million impressions.